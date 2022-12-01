RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that the westbound ramp on Forest Hill Avenue leading to northbound Powhite Parkway will be closed temporarily this week for planned highway maintenance.

Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, starting at 9 p.m. It will reopen in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2, after 1 a.m., the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement.

Drivers are asked to obey roadway signage in the area during the ramp closure and to be careful when traveling through the work zone.

