TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-64 lanes in Richmond closed, traffic diverted to Nine Mile Road, pedestrian fatally struck

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heads up! If you’re traveling westbound on Interstate 64 heading into downtown Richmond, expect to be diverted to Nine Mile Road due to an accident. According to Virginia State Police, a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Troopers responded to calls around 8:10 p.m. of a person standing in the right lane. Before troopers could arrive to the scene, the pedestrian was struck.

Currently all westbound lanes near Mechanicsville Turnpike are closed.

Motorists are encouraged to plan an alternate route and to expect delays.

