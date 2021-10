RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Republican Virginia House candidate says his support for Princess Blanding’s protest over not being included in a gubernatorial debate led to an alleged dispute with Glenn Youngkin’s campaign and a subsequent civil lawsuit over missing campaign materials.

Philip Hamilton, who seeks to unseat Del. Sally Hudson (D-Charlottesville) this November, alleges a Youngkin campaign staffer told him he was no longer allowed in the GOP nominee's Charlottesville campaign office and the campaign materials he was storing inside were removed after he expressed support for Blanding's push to be involved in the debate.