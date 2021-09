NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash is delaying traffic on Interstate 64 west in New Kent.

The crash occurred two miles east of Bottoms Bridge. Initially all westbound lanes were shut down.

The right lane was reopened after about 20 minutes.

As of 9:10 p.m., traffic is backed up 4.5 miles.

VDOT asks that drivers use alternate routes and expect delays.