Traffic: Debris causing 8-mile backup on I-295 in Chesterfield

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Debris on the roadway is causing a backup on Interstate-295 at mile marker 18 in Chesterfield County.

8News Chief Meteorologist John Bernier reports that an accident on southbound I-295 near Woodvale has closed all lanes, backing traffic up eight miles.

Drivers should expect delays.

VDOT did not say how long it will take crews to clear the road.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

