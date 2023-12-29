FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — There will be new traffic patterns coming to Route 606 in Spotsylvania after the new year, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Starting Thursday Jan. 4, traffic will shift into a new pattern on Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road/ Morris Road) in Spotsylvania. The traffic will take a new direction between 7 p.m., ending around 3 a.m. on Friday Jan. 5th.

Only one lane will remain open on each side of Mudd Tavern Road between Route 1 and I-95. The change will also be near the intersection of Route 1 on Morris Road. In addition, lanes will be transitioning slightly north, VDOT says.

Drivers are advised to follow signs and markings on pavement. Construction barrels will guide them through the work zone. If construction work is canceled for Thursday, the traffic shift will alternatively take place Friday Jan 5., at 7 p.m., and end on Saturday Jan 6. at 3 a.m.

After the traffic shift, there will be a separate right turn lane that will reopen for westbound Mudd Tavern Road turning westbound on Route 1.

No changes are being made to the configuration of the shared left turn, right turn and through the travel lane for eastbound traffic approaching Route 1 on Morris Road.

For Route 1 southbound, a right turn lane will open up for traffic turning on Morris Road, VDOT says.

The construction projects to widen Mudd Tavern Road began back in Feb. 2023, and is expected to continue until May 2025. When completed, the construction will improve road connections and create new space for pedestrians to walk, run or ride bikes.