TRAFFIC: Disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 south causing backup

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- A crash in Chesterfield County has "completely shut down" Jefferson Davis Highway after the driver hit a power pole in the area.

According to a tweet from Chesterfield Fire & EMS Lt. Jason Elmore, the crash occurred in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Elmore told 8News that the crash caused the pole and power lines to come down on the vehicle, but that the driver was not hurt.