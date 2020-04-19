TRAFFIC: Disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 south causing backup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 southbound by mile marker 77 has left closed the center and left lanes.
The accident has caused a one mile long backup and drivers should expect delays.
