Traffic: Vehicle fire causing a backup on 1-95 southbound

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on I-95 southbound in Sussex has caused a backup starting at mile marker 27.

VDOT said only the left lane is open at this time. The backup goes for about 2 miles and drivers should expect delays. They recommend drivers use alternate routes until further notice.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events