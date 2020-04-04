Traffic: Vehicle fire causing a backup on 1-95 southbound

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on I-95 southbound in Sussex has caused a backup starting at mile marker 27.
VDOT said only the left lane is open at this time. The backup goes for about 2 miles and drivers should expect delays. They recommend drivers use alternate routes until further notice.
Stay with 8News for updates.
