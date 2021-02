DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to avoid the Interstate 85 corridor due to the possibility of trees and power lines falling into the roadway.

The interstate was closed from 5 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. between mile markers 28 and 61 on Sunday. The closure was a result of falling trees line and utility lines down on or near the road.

All northbound and southbound lanes are currently open in that area.