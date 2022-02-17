Two highway ramps in Richmond to close this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that two highway exit ramps in Richmond will be closed this weekend for maintenance.

The ramp that goes from Southbound Interstate 95 to Westbound VA 195 and the ramp that goes from Broad Street to Southbound I-95 will both be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19.

According to RMTA, the closures are for the purpose of bridge maintenance. The detour to Westbound VA 195 will be Southbound I-95 to Maury Street and the detour to Southbound I-95 from Broad Street will be Northbound I-95 to Chamberlayne Parkway.

Drivers are asked to expect delays, pay attention to detour signs and use caution when going through work zones.