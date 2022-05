RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two westbound lanes are closed on Midlothian Turnpike (US-60) at the Chippenham Parkway (VA-150) exit due to a crash between an Audi and a Chesterfield County school bus.

The bus appears to be damaged with the door’s glass shattered. Police have confirmed there are no injuries.

Drivers can expect delays while the incident is assessed.

8News has reached out to police for information and has a crew on the way.