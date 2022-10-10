CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield has closed two lanes of Interstate 95 North.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 63, at the off-ramp from Route 288. The center and right lanes, as well as the right shoulder, are all closed.

Photo: 511Virginia Photo: 511Virginia

Traffic in the northbound direction is currently backed up to the West Hundred Road interchange, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.