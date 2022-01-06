Two lanes of I-95 South closed after crash near Rt. 3 interchange in Fredericksburg

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A truck has overturned in a crash on Interstate-95 that has closed two southbound through lanes near the Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash initially blocked all the southbound lanes at mile marker 130 at the Rt. 3 interchange. Two lanes are still closed and traffic is backed up for at least two miles, VDOT said Thursday morning.

“To avoid delays, motorists can enter the I-95 southbound local lanes for the Route 3 and Route 17 interchanges, which remain open,” VDOT wrote in an email. “Motorists should enter these lanes north of Route 17 in Stafford. All lanes merge together south of the Route 3 and this incident.”

Crews have been called to the scene to remove the overturned truck.

