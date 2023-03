Update: As of 10 p.m., the crash as been cleared and all lanes are reopened.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers on Route 288 in Powhatan County can expect delays on Saturday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Virginia 511, the crash is near the ramp from Robious Road.

The south right lane and right shoulder are currently closed. Traffic is backed up approximately 2 miles.

For real time traffic updates, visit Virginia 511 online.