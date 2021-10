CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield has left one person in the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of W. Huguenot Road and Cranbeck Road, according to a tweet from Chesterfield County Police Sargent Rollins.

Police said two people ran away from the scene.

One driver has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

(Crash photos by https://twitter.com/SGTKRollins)

