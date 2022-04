RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two cars crashed on Hull Street at Broadstone Road near Hicks Road.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes and both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Photos of crash by Chesterfield Police

Photos by police show debris across the roadway and a car flipped on its side.

Police are urging drivers to use caution as crews work to clean up the area.

