Two-vehicle crash causing delays on the Varina-Enon Bridge. (Photos by Virginia State Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Varina-Enon Bridge.

According to VDOT, drivers can expect delays due to a crash. The north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, creating a 1.5-mile backup.

VSP said no injuries have been reported.

Stay with 8News for updates.