CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield and one on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie are causing delays for drivers across the Richmond region.

The vehicle fire on I-95 is in the northbound lanes at mile marker 60.3, just south of the West Hundred Road interchange, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The center and right lanes were both closed as of 11 a.m. and traffic is estimated to be backed up about three miles.

The vehicle fire on I-85 is in the southbound lanes at mile marker 59.4, just south of the New Cox Road interchange. The left and right lanes were closed as of 11 a.m.

Drivers in both areas are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.