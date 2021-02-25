UPDATE: Centralia Road in Chesterfield to be closed for pipe replacement

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Depending on the weather, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Centralia Road over Crooked Branch in Chesterfield Monday, March 8.

VDOT initially planned to close Centralia Road for a pipe replacement project starting March 1 but had to push the date back due to weather.

After an inspection of the pipe structure between Chalkley Road and Lost Forest Drive in November 2020 — the results showed that immediate repairs were necessary. The roadway was closed for a temporary repair.

The upcoming closure will fully replace the pipe and pave the road.

VDOT complied a list of possible detours:

  • People traveling eastbound will take Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10) east to Chalkley Rd. north back to Centralia Rd.
  • People traveling westbound will take Chalkley Rd. south to Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10) west back to Centralia Rd.

