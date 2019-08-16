VCU Move-In Day to bring extra traffic near campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should expect extra traffic near Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus this weekend due to Move-In Day.

Most first-year students will move into their resident halls Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first-year class is expected to comprise of about 4,500 students.

To keep students safe as they move, the following streets will have travel restrictions or will be closed:

Franklin Street: One lane will be open for through traffic between Harrison and Belvidere streets; traffic arriving for move-in will be reduced to one travel lane between Harrison and Belvidere streets.

Grace Street: Travel lanes will remain open, but drivers may experience some congestion between Ryland and Belvidere streets.

Cary Street: Travel lanes will remain open, but drivers may experience some congestion between Cherry and Jefferson streets.

Laurel Street: The street will be closed between West Grace and West Main streets. Parishioners of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart will be allowed to park in designated spots on Cathedral Street and in the West Main Street Parking Deck (until 2 p.m.). Drivers may experience some congestion between Cathedral and Cary streets.

Floyd Avenue: This street will be closed to through traffic but parishioners from the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart will be able to utilize it.

Main Street: This street will have parking restrictions and experience congestion.

The restrictions and closures take effect Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. VCU Police will handle traffic control.