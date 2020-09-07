VDOT: All I-64 eastbound lanes closed near Airport Drive due to crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All eastbound lanes are closed on I-64 near Airport Drive at mile marker 197 due to a crash, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 197.

There is currently a one mile backup.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and can expect delays.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

