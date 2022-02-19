VDOT: All lanes of I-95 clear after crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that all lanes of I-95 have been reopened after a five-vehicle crash in Hanover County caused a five and a half mile backup.

A crash just north of Lewistown Road closed the left and center travel lanes of I-95 Southbound at around 3:15 p.m. and caused a five and a half mile backup that has since been cleared.

According to VDOT, a Honda Accord struck an Acura from behind, causing the crash. The driver of the first car was taken to VCU medical center and no one else was injured.

Check 511virginia.org for live traffic updates and road conditions.