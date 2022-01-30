UPDATE: One southbound, all Northbound lanes open on I-95 in Hanover

UPDATE: VDOT announced that all northbound lanes of I-95 have now been reopened in Hanover County, as well as the left lane going southbound. Drivers are still asked to expect delays.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that all travel lanes on I-95 are currently closed in both directions due to a crash.

According to VDOT, the crash took place near mile marker 92, which is near the exit to East Patrick Henry Road.

Drivers are urged to use alternate roadways and expect delays.