Fatal crash closes lanes on I-295 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Henrico County. Virginia State Police say the fatal crash occurred on Interstate 295 on the Varina-Enon Bridge.
VSP is still investigating the crash.
The crash has closed all southbound lanes at mile marker 20. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 22B towards Route 5 west.
VDOT asks drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.
