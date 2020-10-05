Fatal crash closes lanes on I-295 in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Henrico County. Virginia State Police say the fatal crash occurred on Interstate 295 on the Varina-Enon Bridge.

VSP is still investigating the crash.

The crash has closed all southbound lanes at mile marker 20. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 22B towards Route 5 west.

VDOT asks drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

