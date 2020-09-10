VDOT: Crash on I-95 north in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor trailer crash has caused the closure of all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 62. VDOT says that drivers traveling on I-95 near Route 288 should use an alternate route, traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 61 A.

As of 8:00 a.m. VDOT is reporting that all northbound lanes are still closed. There is now a four mile backup due to the crash.

Virginia State Police say they responded to the crash at 5:55 a.m. A BMW was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck the Jersey wall. To avoid crashing into the BMW, a tractor trailer swerved to the left and struck the Jersey wall.

The tractor trailer continued through the wall and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling north.

VSP says at least one person has been transported to Chippenham Hospital for minor injuries as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

