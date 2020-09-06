VDOT: Crash on Iron Bridge Road closes westbound lanes near Kingsland Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Due to a crash on Iron Bridge Road/Route 10 all westbound lanes are closed near Kingsland Road in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT. VDOT updated information about the crash around 9:15 p.m.

VDOT tweeted that all traffic is being diverted to Beulah Road and then to Irongate Drive before returning back to Iron Bridge Road.

Motorists can expect delays due to the crash. Stay with 8News for updates.

