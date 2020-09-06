CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Due to a crash on Iron Bridge Road/Route 10 all westbound lanes are closed near Kingsland Road in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT. VDOT updated information about the crash around 9:15 p.m.
VDOT tweeted that all traffic is being diverted to Beulah Road and then to Irongate Drive before returning back to Iron Bridge Road.
Motorists can expect delays due to the crash. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- VDOT: Crash on Iron Bridge Road closes westbound lanes near Kingsland Road
- Henrico County Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Richmond Fire rescues four from rock in James River
- Trump supporters hold boat parade in Texas Saturday morning; multiple boats sink on Lake Travis
- StormTracker 8: Clear skies and calm tonight