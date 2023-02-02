RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a timely fashion, the first snow across Central Virginia has fallen on Groundhog Day, meaning drivers should use caution on their morning commutes.

The Virginia Department of Transportation Richmond District is applying a mix of salt and sand to roads in Amelia, western Chesterfield and western Powhatan counties Thursday morning to treat areas where snow has started to accumulate.

VDOT urges drivers to check local forecasts for their entire commute before traveling and use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses and shaded areas.

Allow more time to reach your destination and leave extra room between vehicles while driving. If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

VDOT crews ask for plenty of room to work while keeping a safe distance of at least five seconds behind trucks and other equipment that are plowing or treating the road.

Follow along with 8News for the latest weather forecast here and visit 511virginia.org for updates on road conditions.