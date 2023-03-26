PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A bridge deck replacement project will keep portions of Interstate 95 South and S. Crater Road in Petersburg closed a little longer than expected.

The Virginia Department of Transportation implemented a series of closures for the project at 7 p.m. on March 24. On Sunday, VDOT issued a press release indicating the closures would be extended.

According to VDOT, the schedule for the ramp closures and detour routes are as follows:

The right lane of I-95 south will be closed between mile marker 51 and mile marker 49.5. The lane is expected to reopen mid-afternoon on Monday, March 27.

I-95 south Exit 50 will be closed. To access S. Crater Road (Route 301), drivers should take Exit 52A to E. Wythe St. (Rt. 460) west to S. Crater Rd. To access Route 460 BUS, drivers should take Exit 48A to Wagner Rd. (Rt. 460) east to County Dr. (Rt. 460 BUS). The ramp is expected to reopen at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 27.

S. Crater Road (Route 301) north will be closed. Take Exit 51A to 460 County Drive east turn left to Winfield Road to S. Crater Road north. The ramp is expected to reopen mid-afternoon on Monday, March 27.