VDOT: I-64 closed in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — All lanes of I-64 heading in both directions in New Kent County are closed until further notice, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

All westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 220 and Eltham Road, and all eastbound lanes are closed near mile marker 214 and Courthouse Road due to a downed power line.

Traffic going west is being diverted at exit 220, and traffic going east is being diverted to exit 214. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.