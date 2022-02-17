UPDATE: One lane reopened on I-95 North in Stafford

UPDATE: According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, one travel lane has been reopened on I-95 North in Stafford.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All travel lanes going north on I-95 in Stafford County are currently closed due to multiple crashes just north of Courthouse Road.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted to Courthouse Road and Route 1. Drivers should expect significant delays if traveling north on Route 1 or other roads in the area.

According to Virginia State Police, one injury has been confirmed as of now as a result of this incident. I-95 is expected to reopen shortly.