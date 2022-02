SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says all northbound lanes of I-95 are closed north of exit 118 in Spotsylvania County.

According to VDOT, the closure is due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 119.

Drivers traveling north on I-95 are asked to use alternate routes and to expect delays, including taking exit 104 to Caramel Church Rd. which leads to Route 301.