HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that the right and center lanes of Southbound I-95 in Hanover County are closed in order to make emergency pavement repairs.

According to VDOT, the repairs are expected to continue into this evening’s rush hour and could cause significant backups.

Drivers headed to Richmond are urged to use Route 1 and Route 301 instead of I-95.

For up-to-date road conditions and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org.