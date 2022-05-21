RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation will be making holiday travel easier for Virginians by suspending most highway work zones and lane closures on interstates and major highways.

The suspensions will begin at noon on Friday, May 27 and end at noon on Tuesday, May 31. Some semi-permanent work zones will remain operational during that time.

VDOT is reminding Virginians to drive responsibly, and take the following steps during holiday travel:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children, elderly persons or pets in parked cars for any amount of time

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511virginia.org.