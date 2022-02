NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that Route 610/Spainville Road in Nottoway County has been reopened after bridge repairs.

According to VDOT, the bridge that takes Route 610 over Sweathouse Creek was closed on Jan. 11 so that crews could make repairs.

For real-time traffic information and road conditions across the state, call 511 or visit 511virginia.org.