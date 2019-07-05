1 injured in crash involving tractor-trailer, SUV on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer crash is caused delays on I-95 South in Chesterfield County for nearly 12 hours.

About 10:30 p.m. Friday, VDOT said all lanes are now open and the backup is clear.

Earlier, emergency crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to mile marker 56, just south of Woods Edge Road.

According to Virginia State Police, a southbound Buick SUV lost control after striking debris – police believe it was tire debris – in the roadway and struck the tractor-trailer. The SUV overturned and the tractor-trailer veered off road right into the woods, causing a fuel leak.

All involved were wearing a seat belt, according to VSP. A man who was driving the SUV was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A juvenile passenger in the SUV and the tractor-trailer both were unharmed.

WATCH: A tractor trailer overturns into the woods off of I-95 in Chesterfied. One person has minor injuries. Crews are working to remove the fuel and will then work to move the semi. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/RwINH9mJPL — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) July 5, 2019

The center lane reopened at approximately 12:40 p.m.; the right lane and shoulder remain closed for cleanup. VDOT said the backup is currently four miles.

VSP said ‘the cleanup process will take an extended period of time’ and that the crash remains under investigation.