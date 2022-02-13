VDOT: Watch for potentially icy roads tonight

A VDOT vehicle drives out of the gates at headquarters off of Midlothian Turnpike. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay vigilant and be cautious when driving at night following mixed precipitation.

Temperatures throughout Virginia are expected to drop below freezing tonight and remain there until late Monday morning. This can easily create icy conditions and black ice on roadways.

Drivers are reminded that roads can be dangerous even if not visibly icy and that bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze at a higher temperature than asphalt.

VDOT crews will be working to keep roads safe but drivers are still asked to be cautious and limit nighttime travel. For real-time road conditions, visit 511virginia.org.