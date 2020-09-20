Vehicle accident of Midlothian Turnpike blocking traffic

Accident by Pinetta Drive. (Photo: Amelia Heymann)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle accident off the Midlothian Turnpike by Pinetta Drive is blocking the westbound lanes of traffic.

Police officers at the scene said there were no major injuries, but the accident was blocking traffic. Officials were unable to give any more details at this time.

