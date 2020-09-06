Vehicle crash causes delays on I-95 in Richmond on Sunday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Crash on Interstate 95 at mile marker in Richmond has caused three lane closures. Soon after the crash VDOT reported that two southbound and one northbound lanes were closed about a quarter of a mile north of Chamberlayne Avenue and Exit 76.

As of 4:50 p.m. all lanes are open.

Virginia State Police say that at 3:33 p.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 78 mile marker. The vehicle overturned onto its roof on the left shoulder. The crash remains under investigation but at least one person is injured. The accident was not fatal.

VDOT says traffic is backed up about one mile

