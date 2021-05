SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on I-95 in Sussex County has closed one northbound lane of traffic, according to VDOT.

The closures are near Route 301 and exit 17. VDOT said suggests drivers find alternate routes and to expect delays.

Update: Crash: NB on I-95 at MM17.2 (0.1mi north of US-301 Exit17) in Sussex Co. 1 NB travel lane closed. Delay 3 mi. 7:30PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) May 14, 2021

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.