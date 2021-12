RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University are now requiring all students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot before they head back to campus for the spring semester.

Both schools are joining an increasing number of universities and colleges across the state requiring, not only full covid vaccination, but booster shots as well for the return to campus.

J'Auana Robinson, a basketball player at VSU, is not happy that she needs a COVID booster shot just to get back in her dorm. However, she said she understands it.