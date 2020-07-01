Vehicle crash on I-95 NB in Richmond causing delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some northbound lanes on Interstate-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard (mile marker 78) are closed as a result of a crash.

According to VDOT, the center and right lanes are closed.

The backup is currently four miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

