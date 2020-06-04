Vehicle crash on I-95 SB at the James River Bridge causing backups

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic is backed after a vehicle crash on Interstate-95 south at the James River Bridge (mile marker 74) in Richmond.
Drivers should expect delays.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a two-mile backup remains.
Stay with 8News for updates.
