ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on I-95 in Ashland is currently causing delays and a long backup.

The fire at mile marker 92.2 has closed the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder. Exit 92B is also closed.

Traffic is currently backed up five miles. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

A vehicle fire on I-95 in Ashland is currently causing delays and a long back up on Thursday, July 6. Credit: VDOT.

For real-time traffic conditions, visit VDOT 511 online.