CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic is backed up about a mile in both directions due to a vehicle fire on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident is near 64.6 in Chesterfield, near the intersection of I-95 and Route 288.

Traffic is currently backed up about a mile, according to VDOT. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.