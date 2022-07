VDOT cameras show traffic building up on I-95 North near mile marker 100. (Screenshot of VDOT 511 camera at 7:45 p.m. on July 10, 2022)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire that closed down the northbound right lane and shoulder of Interstate-95 near the Doswell exit in Hanover County has been cleared, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The vehicle fire closed the north right lane and right shoulder near mile marker 98, according to VDOT, but the lane has since reopened.

