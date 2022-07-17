HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel on Interstate 95 between Richmond and Caroline County are asked to seek alternate routes due to a vehicle fire that is causing significant delays in both directions.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire is at the 95.6 mile marker, just north of Ashland. The northbound center and right lanes are closed, as well as the northbound right shoulder.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.