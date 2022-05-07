HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A significant vehicle fire on I-95 south is causing delays for motorists in the Hanover County area.

The vehicle fire is at mile marker 90.2 near the Hanover Ashland exit.

The south center lane, right lane and right shoulder were all closed as a result. Only the south right shoulder remains closed at this time.

Traffic backups are currently approximately 4.5 miles long. There are also traffic backups on I-95 north approximately 3 miles long.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.