RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire on I-95 south in the Warwick area is causing significant delays for commuters.

The vehicle is located near mile marker 68, one mile from Bells Road.

The southbound left lane, center lane right lane, and right shoulder were all closed but VDOT reports that all lanes are now open.

Traffic was at one point backed up as far as Lakeside; VDOT reported about three miles. The backup has since shortened to less than one mile.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.