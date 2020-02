HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should expect delays on North I-295 due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning.

VDOT said the fire is near Pocahontas Parkway (MM 25) and is blocking all northbound lanes and the east exit ramp.

**TRAFFIC ALERT** Vehicle fire on I-295 north near Pocahontas Parkway (MM 25) blocking all northbound lanes and east exit ramp. Avoid area! @8news #rva #rvatraffic pic.twitter.com/GOuLinnARH — Michelle Morgan (@wxmorgan8news) February 26, 2020

