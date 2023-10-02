RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 North has led to significant traffic delays in Richmond near the Hermitage Road exit.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire has closed the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder of I-95 at mile marker 80 in Richmond. All northbound lanes were initially closed due to the fire.

Videos taken by 8News show two burnt, badly damaged vehicles on the interstate, with firefighters, police and VDOT crews at the scene.

The vehicle fire at I-95 / MM 79 / NB / Hermitage / Bryan Pk (left) and standstill traffic at I-95 / MM 78.8 / SB / Tech Ctr (95N @ 64W). (VDOT 511 screenshots)

VDOT says traffic is backed up for nearly four miles.

This story is developing.